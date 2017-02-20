Seven local students head to state finals in fine arts comp.

West Avenue Elementary students Carmen Gamero, Yadhira Salinas, Anthony Sanchez, Tiara Hill, Marc Gomez, Danay Perez and Vianey Ramos ( L to R) celebrate their win in the Heart of Texas Region Destination Imagination competition.

WACO - A group of seven West Avenue Elementary students are going to the state finals in the Destination Imagination competition in Lubbock.

The group beat 200 other elementary school teams to win the First Place Gold Medal for Vanished in Fine Arts. They also captured the Renaissance Award for the Best Props and Stage Performance for their rendition of “The Disappearance of the Color Yellow.”

The group consisted of a team of Yadhira Salinas (3rd grade), Anthony Sanchez (4th grade), Tiara Hill (4th grade), and 5th graders Marc Gomes, Carmen Gamero, Danay Perez and Vianey Ramos.

This is the second time in four years a West Avenue Elementary team will make the trip to the Texas D-1 Affiliate State tournament taking place on April 8.

