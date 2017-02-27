Several lanes to close on I-35 throughout Central Texas

System.Object

CENTRAL TEXAS - Drivers on Interstate 35 should expect road closures beginning Monday from north of Hillsboro through Salado, according to TxDOT.

Here are the following closures:

Grandview to Hillsboro (I-35W)

35W/35E Split to County Road 102, North of Hillsboro

Various Northbound I-35 mainlines will close starting at MM 1 daily from Feb. 27 to Mar. 3 beginning 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. daily to place mow strip

County Road 102 to 35W/35E split, South of Grandview

Various southbound I-35W Mainlines starting at MM 14 daily from Feb. 27 to March. 3 beginning at 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. to place mow strip

Hillsboro to West

TX 81/SH77 to FM 310,

The two left southbound I-35 mainlanes will be closed starting at MM 365 from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28 from 9:00 p.m. to 2:00 a.m. for pavement repair.

TX 22/Corsicana Hwy to Old Bynum Rd/FM 3267, Hillsboro.

Various lanes will be closed on I-35 Frontage Road starting at MM 368 beginning Feb. 27 to Feb. 28 from 9:00 p.m. to 8:00 a.m. for pavement repair.

Waco to Temple

Hart/Berger Road to FM 1237, Temple

The northbound right lane will be close starting at MM 306 beginning Feb. 27 until Feb. 28 from 7:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. for pavement mill and inlay.

Temple to Salado

I-35 at Thomas Arnold Road, Salado

I-35 exit ramp starting daily from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Feb. 27 and Feb. 28 for concrete barrier finishing.

