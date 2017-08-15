Several local schools receive unsatisfactory ratings

System.Object

Several Central Texas schools have received unsatisfactory ratings this year, many of them being the same campuses as the previous year.

The Texas Education Agency (TEA) released the 2017 state accountability ratings for more than 1,200 school districts and charters.

According the TEA’s website, about 95 percent of Texas school districts and charters achieved the rating of met standard, up one percent from 2016.

The ratings are based on a system that uses a range of indicators to provide greater detail about the performance of a district or charter and individual campuses throughout the state. It includes for areas:

· Index 1 - Student Achievement – Provides a snapshot of performance across all subjects

· Index 2 - Student Progress – Measures year-to-year student progress by subject and student group

· Index 3 - Closing Performance Gaps – Emphasizes the academic achievement of economically disadvantaged students and the lowest performing racial/ethnic student groups

· Index 4- Postsecondary Readiness – Emphasizes the importance of earning a high school diploma that provides students with the foundation necessary for success in college, the workforce, job training programs or the military

In order to earn a rating of Met Standard or Met Alternative Standard, a campus or district must meet the target on either Index 1 or Index 2 plus meet the targets on Index 3 and Index 4.

Waco

In 2016, Waco ISD met all standards except for student achievement. This year, the school district as a whole has made all standards.

Waco, Temple, Killeen, Midway and Belton Independent School Districts all met standard. However, Waco ISD did not meet the target on Student Achievement. Waco Charter School and Harmony Science Academy also met state standards.

Several Waco area schools received an “Improvement Required” or unsatisfactory rating in 2016, including Brazos High School, GW Carver Middle School, Indian Spring Middle School , Alta Vista Elementary, Brook Avenue Elementary, Crestview Elementary, and JH Hines Elementary. Brazo’s High School was the only Waco ISD to improve by meeting standard in 2017. All other Waco ISD schools met standard.

Temple

In 2016, Jefferson Elementary and Raye-Allen Elementary received improve required ratings. Jefferson met standard this year. However, Raye-Allen received an improvement required.

All Killeen, Midway, Belton ISD, China Spring and Copperas Cove districts and schools met standard.

