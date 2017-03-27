Sex-trafficking survivor to speak at awareness event in Waco

WACO - A sex-trafficking awareness event focused on prevention will be held at Antioch Community Church on Friday.

The annual "Not In My City: Human Trafficking Awareness Night" will feature McLennan County Sheriff Parnell McNamara, U.S. Congressman Bill Flores, along with Susan Peters -- the executive director of Unbound, which is hosting the event. A survivor of domestic sex trafficking will also speak.

"There are so many girls like me out there right now, waiting for someone to recognize them as victims and offer help," Julia, the survivor, said in a press release. "I believe by sharing my story, I can help other victims become survivors.

During the event, Sheriff McNamara will update the public on local sex-crime crackdowns, which proved successful in 2016.

An expert panel will also be on hand to discuss ways to continue to combat human trafficking. The panel includes representatives from the McLennan County District Attorney's Office and the Waco Police Department, along with 74th District Court Judge Gary Coley.

Members of the public are encouraged to attend the free event.

© 2017 KCEN-TV