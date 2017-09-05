Sexual assualt suspect arrested in Waco

WACO - Waco police have a man in custody they say sexually assaulted a woman. Officers were called just before midnight on Monday after witnesses say they could hear screaming coming from an apartment.

Where officers arrived, they say, Al Kareem Rasool Bahma Collier tried to tell them to leave, but officers refused. Investigators say they were able to determine that Collier had sexually assaulted the woman and arrested him.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital for medical care. Collier is charged with Sexual Assault and Resisting Arrest.

