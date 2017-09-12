Shoemaker HS honors fallen graduate

KILLEEN - Shoemaker High School is remembering 2015 graduate Petty Officer Second Class John Hoagland III with a special ceremony.

The 20-year-old was one of 10 sailors who went missing after the U.S.S. John S. McCain collided with an oil tanker in August in the pacific.

He is being remembered by his alma mater as a scholar athlete leader. One who served as a escort for General Shoemaker himself during his visits around the campus.

JROTC Instructor First Sergeant Cleveland Zeigler Jr. said Hoagland stood out and was a very motivated student.

“Always knew that he wanted to join the military,” Zeigler said. “Carried himself well, helped the other cadets that needed help.”

Senior Army Instructor Colonel Tom Clady said it’s a great loss.

“Any time you lose a service member, no matter which service they are a part of, and they’re part of a community, it’s a great loss,” Clady said.

Hoagland was an electronics technician with the U.S. Navy.

The flag is flying at half-mast Tuesday at the school and JROTC instructors said an announcement was made to inform students of the remembrance.

Retired First Sergeant Zeigler said they are honored the family supported their decision to honor Hoagland.

He is the first Shoemaker JROTC graduate to be killed in active duty.

Hoagland will be buried noon Thursday at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery.

The Central Texas community is encouraged to attend the military honors ceremony.

The cemetery is located off of State Highway 195 in Killeen.

