Defense rests, closing arguments expected Thursday in first Twin Peaks trial

The defense rested its case and prosecutors called two rebuttal witnesses before taking a recess Wednesday afternoon ahead of Thursday's anticipated closing arguments in the first Twin Peaks shooting trial of Dallas Bandido Jake Carrizal.

Carrizal faces charges of engaging in organized criminal activity with an underlying offense of murder, engaging in organized criminal activity with an underlying offense of aggravated assault, and a charge of directing the activities of a criminal street gang for his alleged involvement in the 2015 Waco Twin Peaks Biker shootout that left nine people dead.

The first rebuttal witness was Keith Stefka, a McLennan County employee, who was next door at Don Carlos Mexican Restaurant for a birthday party when the shooting began. The second rebuttal witness appeared via a prerecorded video. He was Jack Smith -- president of the Bandidos Motorcycle Club's chapter in Tyler.

On Thursday, each side will have 45 minutes to present their closing arguments. When those arguments conclude, the judge will "charge" the jury or instruct them before they became deliberations. That process often takes a significant amount of time.

Once the jurors have been charged, they will deliberate until they reach a verdict on each of the three counts against Carrizal.

