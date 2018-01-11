Jury panel reports Friday for next Twin Peaks trial; here are dates to watch

The jury panel will report Friday to the McLennan County Courthouse to fill out questionnaires ahead of the Jan. 23 jury selection in the next Twin Peaks trial.

Nine bikers were killed and 18 people were injured in the shootout between motorcycle clubs and law enforcement at the Twin Peaks restaurant in Waco on May 17, 2015. After the bullets stopped flying, law enforcement rounded up and arrested 177 people -- the majority of whom were later indicted in court.

The next case on the docket is George Bergman's trial. Bergman is a Dallas trucker and member of the Desgraciados.

Other cases to watch include the trial for Chance Aiken -- a Cossack from East Texas. He has a hearing scheduled Jan. 19. No trial date has been set.

Another case to keep an eye on will be that of Matthew Clendennen, a former member of the Scimitar Motorcycle Club, who has maintained he was only a witness who took cover inside the restaurant when the shooting began. He has a pretrial hearing set for March 5, but no firm trial date has been established.

