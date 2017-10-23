Lawyer files subpoenas, claiming FBI is investigating McLennan County District Attorney

Clint Broden, the attorney representing biker Matthew Clendennen in the Twin Peaks trials, continued his battle with the McLennan County District Attorney's Office Monday -- issuing a handful of subpoenas ahead of a hearing Thursday.

The subpoenas asked for any possible documents that might have been created in preparation for meetings Broden alleges were had with FBI investigators who he claimed were investigating District Attorney Abel Reyna -- who denied such an investigation, dismissing Broden's claim as "make-believe."

Those subpoenaed included Michael Jarrett, Amanda Dillon, and Joseph Layman -- who have all prosecuted cases for the McLennan County District Attorneys Office. A detective, FBI special agent, and a private attorney were also among the several individuals who were subpoenaed.

Broden's client, Clendennen, was scheduled to be tried Nov. 6. Bandido Jake Carrizal's trial was already underway Monday. Carrizal was the first biker to be tried in connection with the May 17, 2015 shootout at the Twin Peaks restaurant in Waco. His trial began in October.

Here is the statement Reyna released Friday regarding Broden's FBI investigation claim:

I was always taught in dealing with a case: If you have the law, you argue the law. If you have the facts, you argue the facts. If you don’t have either, you attack the other side.



Mr. Broden’s most recent ridiculous and untruthful allegation regarding a make-believe federal investigation, is proof that this saying is true. It’s unfortunate that the same whisper campaign, carried out by the same individuals during my last re-election bid in 2014, has found a new "mouthpiece" in Mr. Broden two weeks before his client is set for trial.The claim that I am aware of some federal investigation or that prosecutors in this office have been interviewed by the FBI is patently, 100% false.I stand by the decisions I have made in this office, and the history and integrity of my family name, which are rooted in this community and the walls of this courthouse.

© 2017 KCEN-TV