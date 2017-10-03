New judge takes over first Twin Peaks trial

Gavel, scales of justice and law books -- stock image. (Photo: BrianAJackson, Thinkstock)

A new judge has been assigned to hear the first trial in the upcoming series of Twin Peaks cases, a court official confirmed Tuesday.

Judge Billy Ray Stubblefield’s office in Georgetown said he assigned Houston-based Senior Judge Doug Shaver to hear the trial of Matthew Clendennen -- one of the bikers charged in the 2015 Waco shooting.

On Monday, Judge Matt Johnson -- who was scheduled to hear Clendennen's case -- voluntarily recused himself following a second motion by Clendennen's attorney that argued Johnson should be removed from the trial because the judge had previously practiced law with McLennan County District Attorney Abel Reyna.

Judge Shaver made headlines in 2016 after he mistakenly signed two opposing orders regarding DNA tests involving a death-row inmate.

