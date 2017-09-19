New trial date set for first Twin Peaks biker case

A new trial date was set Tuesday for Dallas Bandido Christopher Jacob Carrizal, the first biker to be prosecuted in the series of Twin Peaks shooting cases.

Carrizal is now scheduled to go to trial Oct. 9, when a new jury panel is convened.

The new date comes after his attorney successfully convinced the court to have Judge Ralph Strother recused. The trial was further delayed after a second attempt was made to recuse replacement Judge Matt Johnson.

The second motion was denied. So, Johnson will be the judge.

