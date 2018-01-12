Next Twin Peaks shooting trial delayed half a year

WACO, Texas -- The next Twin Peaks shootout trial has been delayed by half a year.

A jury panel was supposed to report to the McLennan County courthouse Friday to fill out questionnaires ahead of the Jan. 22 trial for motorcyclist Burton George Bergman -- a Dallas trucker and Desgraciados member. But, a joint motion filed late Thursday by prosecutors and the defense asked for the trial to be pushed back 180 days.

The 54th District Court granted the motion by prosecutor Amanda Dillon and defense attorney Clint Broden.

That means pre-trial motions will now be heard for the case on July 6, 2018 at 9 a.m. A status conference on the case was scheduled for 9 a.m. on July 13.

Other cases to watch include the trial for Chance Aiken -- a Cossack from East Texas. He has a hearing scheduled Jan. 19. No trial date has been set for him.

Another case to keep an eye on will be that of Matthew Clendennen, a former member of the Scimitar Motorcycle Club, who has maintained he was only a witness who took cover inside the restaurant when the shooting began. He has a pretrial hearing set for March 5, but no firm trial date has been established.

Nine bikers were killed and 18 people were injured in the shootout between motorcycle clubs and law enforcement at the Twin Peaks restaurant in Waco on May 17, 2015. After the bullets stopped flying, law enforcement rounded up and arrested 177 people -- the majority of whom were later indicted in court.

