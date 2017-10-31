Prosecutors rest their case in the first Twin Peaks shooting trial

The state has rested its case in the first Twin Peaks shooting trial of Dallas Bandido Jake Carrizal.

Carrizal is accused of directing activities of a street gang, engaging in organized criminal activity with the underlying offense of murder, and engaging in organized criminal activity with the underlying offense of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

The May 17, 2015 Twin Peaks shootout left nine people dead, 18 injured and 177 arrested.

The trial will resume at 1 p.m. Wednesday.

