Testimony continues in week two of Twin Peaks Biker Trial

WACO - Week two in the trial of Dallas Bandido leader Jacob Carrizal got underway Monday morning, with day four of testimony wrapping up around 5 in the evening. Carrizal is facing several charges including directing activities of a street gang following the May 2015 Twin Peaks shootout that left nine people dead.

It was a heated day in the courtroom as undercover federal task officer Doug Pearson took the stand for a third day. Pearson testified the rival bikers came to Twin Peaks that day ready for a battle.

He said both the Cossacks and Bandidos were responsible for the nine lives lost that day -- calling it gang-on-gang violence. He said the Cossacks wore bullet proof vests to Twin Peaks but didn't recall the Bandidos wearing any.

The officer also said while he doesn't know who threw the first punch, he said the video shows Carrizal leading the pack and claimed the fighting started as soon Carrizal arrived. The defense then unsuccessfully tried to throw out the officers testimony and both sides were called to the judge's chambers several times.

Following that testimony, there were several other witnesses with the Waco Police Department including a crime scene technician who responded to the scene. The technician said she was responsible for logging evidence from the interior and patio area of Twin Peaks after the shooting.

Tech experts also took the stand Monday explaining how they pulled important evidence like text messages off of phones from people at the scene. They claimed to have examined and extracted data from close to 200 devices.

Court resumed Tuesday morning at 9 a.m.

On Tuesday morning, retired Waco Police Officer James Owens took the stand and testified about collecting cell phones.



Carrizal's defense attorney Casie Gotro sparred with prosecutors over the admission of the contents of three cell phones she said she had not been provided. The judge sent the jury out, then told the state it was slowing down the trial by not providing Gotro with evidence to which she was entitled. The judge told both sides they will work through lunch, so the state can give Gotro the evidence she needs. Trial was delayed another 45 minutes until the disc prosecutors needed to provide to Gotro could be converted into a readable format.

When trial resumed, Gotro objected to personal information and pictures on Carrizal's phone, arguing they were irrelevant.

During the late morning, Carrizal's brother Zach took the stand. Asked by the prosecution what it took to be a Bandido, Zach responded "being a man."

