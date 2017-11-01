KCEN
Twin Peaks trial delayed until Monday over new audio recording

Almost two dozen attorneys let the McLennan County DA's office know they intend to make District Attorney Abel Reyna a material defense witness in upcoming Twin Peaks biker trials.

Jasmin Caldwell, KCEN 1:19 PM. CDT November 01, 2017

New information presented in the first Twin Peaks trial of Dallas Bandido Jake Carrizal has delayed the trial until 9 a.m. on Nov. 6, according to Channel 6 Waco Reporter Jasmin Caldwell.

Court was supposed to resume with defense testimony at 1 p.m. Tuesday after prosecutors rested their case Monday.

Carrizal's attorney Casie Gotro filed a motion to delay the trial based on some sort of recording from the City of Waco. The recording apparently included an individual who had not been identified but must be before the defense begins presenting their side.

One of the individuals on the recording was identified as a detective, but a second person had not been identified.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

