QUEBEC CITY (AP) - Quebec City police say people have died during a shooting at a mosque in the provincial capital.
Police did not say how many died in the Sunday shooting.
Quebec City police spokesman Constable Pierre Poirier said two suspects were arrested.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs