Shoppers flock to local stores to load up on winter home supplies

As the winter storm prepares to makes its way to Central Texas, hardware stores are starting to sell out of supplies.

Store managers said ice melts, faucet covers, and fire wood are flying off the shelves.

On Monday, Best Circle Hardware Supply Store in Waco was busy. The store's owner, Norma Dagley, said many Central Texans are not accustomed to icy roads and cold weather, so her employees are always busy when the temperatures drop.

In preparations for the winter storm, Dagley said she had to continuously re-order more products including traction sand.

"In the winter it’s all about staying in and staying warm,” said Dagley. “We have a different product mix in the winter than we do in the summer. Since we're having our first real winter, now is the time we must stock up so our customers can stock up.”

Dagley also said portable heaters were also selling fast.

© 2018 KCEN-TV