KCEN
Close

Shots fired from vehicle in Killeen

KCEN 7:48 AM. CDT October 04, 2017

KILLEEN - On Wednesday night, at 2:49 a.m. Killeen Police Department responded to a shots fired call in the 300 block of W Elms Ave. 

Killeen spokesperson Ofelia Miramontez said upon arrival, officers were told that the victim was in the area of Ft Hood Rd. and Elms Ave. The victim stated that she was traveling east on Elms when an unknown make or model sedan fired shots towards her vehicle.

There were no injuries reported. The investigation is on-going.

Anyone with information about the shootings should call Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477 or submit an anonymous web tip by clicking here.

© 2017 KCEN-TV

KCEN

Vegas shooter modified guns for rapid fire, used cameras to monitor police

KCEN

Police investigate fatal auto-ped crash at store parking lot

KCEN

The victims of the Las Vegas shooting

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories