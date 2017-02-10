Singing Telegrams of Cen-Tex

KCEN
There is a service for Valentine's Day you may be missing out on Central Texas, but no worries, Texas Today is here to inform you.

WACO, TX - Singing telegrams of Central Texas has been functioning for the past three years, operated by local Amanda Garcia. 

She originally started the service as a fundraiser for Actors, Models and Talents for Christ. 

"That's how it started and then I ran with it. I said, 'You know what?' We need to do this all the time'," said Garcia. 

Services include fifty-dollar telegrams from a specific song list to sixty-five dollar custom telegrams and fifteen dollars for each additional song. Garcia and a guitarist will show up to the desired location and give a special performance.

Dates for Valentine's Day performances include Feb. 10th, 11th and 14th. Appointments are available through Facebook or directly contacting Garcia. 

 

