Single SC Mom's Use of Her Tax Return Goes Viral

Gaffney, SC (WLTX) - A single mom in South Carolina's use of her tax return has turned into a source of inspiration for thousands of people all across the country.

Christina Knaack of Gaffney posted on her page about what she did with the $5,600 she got back on her tax return. Knaack is the mother of a four-month-old and 2-year-old.

"Instead of buying my kids the latest Jordan's or fancy electronics, I paid for my rent for a year. I'm a single mom and I do it all buy [sic] myself on a minimum wage job. I kno [sic] that a roof over my kids head is what's important. My kids don't want for anything because my priorities are straight. And this also means I will have that extra 450 a month to do things with my kids."

By Thursday morning, that post had gotten 76,000 shares and nearly 21,000 comments.

While most people loved what she wrote, she admitted there were some hateful remarks that came her way. But she said overall, she's glad that she put her experience out there, which seems to have been a source of hope to many single moms out there.

She also explained that she's a recovering addict who celebrated three years clean at the start of the year.

"I made [my post] public so if anyone shared it others could see it in hopes a recovering addict would see it and see that life off the streets is possible and for any single moms to kno [sic] it is possible to survive on ur [sic] own. As long as my post has inspired people I am happy with that."

