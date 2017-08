TROY - Drivers on I-35 should expect delays after a six-vehicle crash just north of Troy backing up southbound traffic past Bruceville-Eddy.

Both lanes are closed, but traffic is getting by slowly on a shoulder in the area, according to TxDOT.

Access roads are open. However, TxDOT officials are recommending drivers to take alternative routes.

© 2017 KCEN-TV