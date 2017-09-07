Skimming device found at local convenience store

COPPERAS COVE - Copperas Cove Police are asking customers who purchased gas from the pump from August 4, 2017 to September 7, 2017 at a local convenience store to monitor their accounts.

Officers responded Thursday to the A-Stop Convenience Store at 2102 S. FM 116 in reference to a skimmer device located on a gas pump.

When they arrived to the scene, they spoke with a technician who discovered the device. After speaking with the technician, police determined the device has been in place for several weeks.

Authorities are recommending customers to contact their card issuer and request a new card.

Anyone who knows information about the case or offender(s) is ask to contact Copperas Cove Crime Stoppers at 254-547-1111.

