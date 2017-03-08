Skunk with rabies found in Copperas Cove neighborhood

COPPERAS COVE - The City of Copperas Cove is warning people about rabies after animal control officers captured an infected skunk in a residential neighborhood in the 900 block of Park Avenue on Tuesday.

Texas Department of Health Laboratory in Austin confirmed the skunk tested positive on Wednesday.

Copperas Cove officials are reminding residents not to approach wild animals and take steps to safeguard outside areas through simple steps like covering garbage cans or taking pet food inside. Anyone who notices a wild animal behaving oddly should contact animal control officers immediately.

Signs of rabies infections in humans may include fever, headaches, fatigue, respiration difficulties, possible paralysis or hyperactivity, and even a coma. In pets, rabies symptoms can include fever, chewing at the site of an infection or bite, erratic behavior, aimless walking, restlessness, skin irritability, light sensitivity, and abnormal aggression.

The city is asking anyone who has had contact with a skunk or other wild animal to call Copperas Cove Animal Control at 254-547-5584. If the office is closed, please call Copperas Cove Police at 254-547-8222. If you or your pet has been in contact with a wild animal recently, you are also encouraged to contact your doctor or veterinarian for a check-up.

© 2017 KCEN-TV