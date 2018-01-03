Slight decrease in Flu cases reported in McLennan County

sick man , flu, (Photo: Thinkstock)

After weeks of increased cases of the Flu being reported in McLennan County, The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District is reporting a slight decrease in the number of cases.

There were 1,283 cases of flu and flu-like illnesses reported for the week ending on December 29, a decrease from 1,541 cases the previous week.

week ending 12-29-17 1,283 cases week ending 12-22-17 1541 cases WEEK ENDING 12-15-17 1041 CASES WEEK ENDING 12-8-17 338 CASES WEEK ENDING 12-1-17 303 CASES WEEK ENDING 11-25-17 204 CASES

The Health District recommended anyone with flu symptoms, including a fever, to avoid contact with others. They advised anyone who is experiencing any symptoms to stay at home

While prescription medications like Tamiflu may be beneficial for easing symptoms and overcoming the flu faster, only a health care professional can diagnose the flu and prescribe medications, the Health District stated.

Officials said basic hand and cough hygiene will also slow the spread of the flu virus. Also, washing your hands frequently is a good practice in prevention.

