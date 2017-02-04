TEMPLE - A smoke alarm is credited for saving three people from a fire in Temple Saturday.

The Temple Fire Department responded to a call on West Killen Lane at around 3 p.m. Upon arrival heavy smoke was escaping from a single story brick home. Temple fire & rescue says that within seconds flames were visible from the rear of the house.

A working smoke alarm alerted the three residents of the fire. They were able to safely escape with no injuries.

The 10 units that responded were able to fight the fire from within putting out the blaze in less than an hour.

Though the fire didn't last long it did leave the house with significant damage. The fire department says that over half the home is damaged including the garage, attic, and two vehicles inside the garage. A monetary value of the damage has not yet been estimated.

Fire investigators determined the fire was unintentional, starting from unattended cooking in the kitchen. The American Red Cross was contacted to provide assistance.





Temple Fire & Rescue would like to remind the community that working smoke alarms are crucial to proper escape from a fire. The department offers installations program for families who cannot afford the cost or need help installing an alarm.

To help keep you and your family member safe it is important to remember the following tips.

Install smoke alarms inside and outside each sleeping area. Install alarms on every level of the home.

Test all smoke alarms at least once a month. Press the test button to be sure the alarm is working.

There are two kinds of alarms. Ionization smoke alarms are quicker to warn about flaming fires. Photoelectric alarms are quicker to warn about smoldering fires. It’s best to use both type of alarms in the home.

Keep the smoke alarm clean. Use vacuum cleaner attachments to remove dust and cobwebs. Read the instructions for more information.

Never “borrow” the battery from the smoke alarm for another use.

Replace all smoke alarms when they are ten years old.

Make an escape plan with two ways out of each room. Pick a meeting place outside and practice your drill to make sure it works.

