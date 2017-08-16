Solar eclipse glasses mishap causes problems for local school district

Safe eclipse-viewing glasses (Photo: KGW)

WOODWAY - On Monday, many people will put on their solar eclipse glasses, but some students in our area will not be getting this opportunity.

Many people have received these messages from Explore Scientific USA saying their order was cancelled due to lack of supplies.

It has left Midway ISD scrambling to find solar eclipse activities for Monday.

One person wrote on the company’s Facebook page, the company ruined kid’s opportunities to participate in the eclipse.

Channel 6 reached out to Explore Scientific multiple times, but got no response.

