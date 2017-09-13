Soldier dies during MEDEVAC training on Fort Hood

FORT HOOD, Texas - A soldier is dead after medical evacuation training incident involving Soldiers from 1st Infantry Division, Fort Riley, Kansas Tuesday night on Fort Hood.

Fort Hood officials said a 1st Cavalry Division HH-60M aircraft crew conducting medical evacuation hoist training around 10:30 p.m. resulted in a fatality on the Fort Hood range south of Robert Gray Army Airfield.

The name of the soldier will not be released until a day after all next of kin have been notified.

Fort Hood said more information will be released as it becomes available.

