Southbound I-35 lane closures expected in Temple Fri. Aug 11, Aug 15-17

TEMPLE - Drivers should expect lane closures to southbound lanes on Interstate 35 on the evening of Friday August 11 and August 15-17.

The details for the lane closures are as follows:

Friday, August 11, 2017, 9 pm – 7 am

Southbound main lanes close at Nugent Ave.

Southbound Traffic will detour off I-35 at Exit 302.

Southbound traffic will reenter I-35 at Bird Creek Shopping Center before S. Loop 363.



Tuesday, August 15, 2017, 7 pm – 7 am

Southbound main lanes close at Nugent Ave.

Southbound Traffic will detour off I-35 at Exit 302.

Southbound traffic will reenter I-35 at Bird Creek Shopping Center before S. Loop 363.



Wednesday, August 16, 2017, 7 pm – 7 am

Southbound main lanes close at Nugent Ave.

Southbound Traffic will detour off I-35 at Exit 302.

Southbound traffic will reenter I-35 at Bird Creek Shopping Center before S. Loop 363



Thursday, August 17, 2017, 9 pm – 7 am

Southbound main lanes close at Nugent Ave.

Southbound Traffic will detour off I-35 at Exit 302.

Southbound traffic will reenter I-35 at Bird Creek Shopping Center before S. Loop 363.





The closures result in continuing construction on the bridge over the Lampasas Crossing of BNSF Railroad.

According to TxDOT, police officers will be on hand to guide travelers into and out of the closure area near 41st St., just south of Adams Ave.

