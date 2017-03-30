SpaceX makes history with successful recycled rocket launch

FLORIDA - SpaceX successfully launched and landed its first recycled rocket Thursday.

The rocket lifted off from Florida's Kennedy Space Center and hauled a communications satellite into space. From there, the booster separated from the cargo and landed perfectly on a drone ship in the ocean.

The launch marks a major milestone for Elon Musk's private space company because it opens the door to more economically-efficient space travel.

SpaceX does rocket testing locally in McGregor.

