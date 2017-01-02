Spill cleanup underway on SH6 after tanker rollover

Truck rollover - Texas Department of Public Safety.

MCLENNAN COUNTY - A diesel spill cleanup is underway after a truck tractor rollover Monday morning on State Highway 6 @ State Highway 164.

Overnight storms proved dangerous for the 50-year-old driver when the truck lost control over the wet roadway.

The diesel saddle tank was ruptured as a result causing it to spill approximately 50 gallons of diesel.

The driver was transporting stem pipe to Colorado from Genesis Transportation in Houston.

Texas DPS is conducting the investigation.

