Updated 7:36 PM. CDT
Killeen police looking for man who robbed local bankKilleen police looking for man who robbed local bank
- 14 hours ago
UMHB Community Life Counseling Center offering free crisis counseling to Harvey evacueesUMHB Community Life Counseling Center offering free crisis counseling to Harvey evacuees The University of Mary Hardin Baylor’s Community Life Counseling Center is offering free crisis counseling to any Hurricane Harvey evacuees.
- 13 hours ago
Lorena FD collects donations for Houston flooding victimsLorena FD collects donations for Houston flooding victims
- 18 hours ago
Evacuee couple gives birth to first child in TempleEvacuee couple gives birth to first child in Temple Both Salinas and Aguirre said despite losing almost everything in the floods, they are grateful they were able to bring their daughter into this world safe and sound.
- 13 hours ago
Mother Neff State Park helps flood victimsMother Neff State Park helps flood victims
- 14 hours ago
Fuel trucks positioned at Fort HoodFuel trucks positioned at Fort Hood 160 fuel trucks lined up on east Fort Hood ready to head to devastated areas of South Texas.
- 15 hours ago
Temple funeral home to deliver school supplies to Hurricane Harvey victimsTemple funeral home to deliver school supplies to Hurricane Harvey victims
- 12 hours ago
Texas A&M offering free tickets for Harvey victimsTexas A&M offering free tickets for Harvey victims The 12th Man Foundation and Department of Athletics will host anyone affected by Hurricane Harvey for the first two home games.
- 23 hours ago
Fort Hood opens new radar approach centerFort Hood opens new radar approach center Fort Hood is celebrating its new radar approach control center, a project costing about $5 million.
- 15 hours ago
Bakers stuck by floods bake bread for evacueesBakers stuck by floods bake bread for evacuees
- 21 hours ago
683 Marines bring helicopters and machines to Gulf of Meixco683 Marines bring helicopters and machines to Gulf of Meixco The Department of Defense is sending more reinforcements to help with Harvey relief efforts.
- 15 hours ago
Rescuers pull struggling deer from W. Houston floodwatersRescuers pull struggling deer from W. Houston floodwaters The good Samaritans managed to pull the deer into a kayak and get it to land.
- 22 hours ago
Chemicals spark fires at Crosby plant, officials say chemical is 'noxious'Chemicals spark fires at Crosby plant, officials say chemical is 'noxious' The incident was first reported by emergency officials as two explosions. Law enforcement later began referring to the situation as containers popping, spewing black smoke, and being on fire.
- 2 hours ago
White House: Trump will donate $1 million to Harvey reliefWhite House: Trump will donate $1 million to Harvey relief White House says President Trump to pledge $1 million in personal funds to Harvey relief efforts.
- 18 hours ago
Arkadelphia firefighters help Houston Fire Dept. put out structure fire with boat motorArkadelphia firefighters help Houston Fire Dept. put out structure fire with boat motor A group of Arkadelphia firefighters that traveled to Houston to help in the recovery effort helped to put out a structure fire on Thursday.
- 19 hours ago
