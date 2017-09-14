Spurfest will let you get up close and personal with a 15-foot gator and see a gun fight

(Photo: Kennedy, Jamie)

This weekend in Gatesville, Spurfest will let you and your family get up close to various reptiles including a 15-foot alligator.

The event also features an authentic gun fight thanks to the Karem Cowboys who will put on a display including multiple firearms. A variety of vendors will also be on hand, and the kids can let loose at the inflatable fun land.

The festival begins at 9:00 a.m. at the courthouse and will go one through till 4:00 p.m.

