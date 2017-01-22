KCEN
Squash the Beef Hotline working to prevent violence in Killeen.

Andrew Moore, KCEN 10:58 PM. CST January 22, 2017

KILLEEN - The number of murders in Killeen has stayed steady for the last few years. There were 17 murders in 2015 and 16 in 2016. Now local community group Stop The Violence is trying to prevent more murders though the Squash the Beef Hotline.

The hotline is staffed by five mediators that will listen to community problems and will work to contact the parties involved and find a solution before any violence takes place.

Contact the Stop The Beef Hotline at 254 300 6287. 

The organization still need more mediators for the hotline as well. If you would like to get involved go to the Squash the Beef Facebook Page.  

