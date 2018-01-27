Star Wars group visits McLane Children's Hospital

Saber Guild Jakku Temple visited the kids at McLane Children's Hospital in Temple on Saturday to offer a break from the hospital routine. (Photo: KCEN)

TEMPLE - Kids at Baylor, Scott & White's McLane Children's Hospital were trained in the ways of the force Saturday.

Saber Guild Jakku Temple visited the hospital to put on a light saber display and train the kids on how to be a Jedi.

The group also spent time doing crafts and visiting kids in the hospital, giving them Star Wars-themed gifts, too.

The smile on the kids' faces is why the group said they spent their time working to help kids by visiting hospitals or philanthropic activities.

"That's why we do what we do," local director Heather Trupia said. "We are about the kids. Some of my favorite moments are when the kids come up to you and react."

The group is a non-profit and Saturday marked its first visit to McLane Children's.

