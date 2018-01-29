State Highway 317 in Belton back open after suspicious device caused shutdown

State Highway 317 is back open after it was temporarily closed Monday evening due to a suspicious device found near the Leon River bridge in Belton.

On the Belton side, SH 317 was closed north of Lake Road, FM 439. And, on the Temple side, it was closed south of Poison Oak.

Officials asked drivers to seek alternate routes. The road was closed as a safety precaution and the city said it would be reopened as soon as possible, but it was unclear how long the closure would last.

The incident began when a construction worker found an 18-inch piece of rock with a borehole in it and wire protruding from it.

The item looked similar to explosives that are sometimes used by road work crews and may be from prior road construction in the area, officials said.

A Fort Hood EOD unit with expertise in explosive ordinance detection and disposal was on the scene Monday evening. The unit will determine if the rock contains explosive material.

