Mom shields kids as tornado flips home in Van Vleck; 6 hurt

VAN VLECK, Texas -- Tornados and powerful winds pushed through the Greater Houston Area early Tuesday, damaging homes, businesses and vehicles. At least eight people suffered storm-related injuries, according to the National Weather Service.
The tiny town of Van Vleck, in Matagorda County, was among the hardest hit areas. Six people were hurt when an EF-1 tornado touched down, according to the National Weather Service.
One woman was shielding her children as their mobile hospital with a cracked wrist and other injuries, but he's happy to be home flipped upside down. She was taken to the hospital by helicopter with a possible spine injury.
Harry Hobbes and his girlfriend, Sally Farley, were watching TV when the sirens blasted. The next thing they knew, a tornado had ripped their roof right off.
"I seen a crack of daylight in the ceiling and the roof went," Hobbes said. "Boards were falling. I went to block them and got popped upside the head."
Hobbes went to the hospital with a head injury and cracked wrist, but is happy to be alive.
Viewer photos from across Van Vleck showed tree limbs and fence posts blown through a heavily damaged vehicle.
Mother shielded 2 kids <5y/o while home flipped. Mother life flight 2 Hou (precaution 4 spinal injury) #KHOU11 Van Vleck, TX. pic.twitter.com/CDAE5kOQU6— Josh Marshall (@JoshKHOU) February 14, 2017
The NWS reports two people in that area were also hurt in a storm-related traffic accident.
