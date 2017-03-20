Stranger repeatedly stabs Walmart greeter with unknown object in Corsicana

The Corsicana Police Department arrested a suspect Monday afternoon for repeatedly stabbing a Walmart greeter.

It happened at 12:30 p.m. inside the Walmart at 3801 W. Highway 31 in Corsicana. The suspect, who did not know the greeter, fled the scene toward West Park Row.

When authorities arrived, several Corsicana Police Officers and Navarro County Sheriff's Deputies canvassed the area and alerted local schools and businesses to the threat.

Police captured the suspect without incident, a short time later -- roughly a half mile away from the Walmart. Investigators said they aren't sure what weapon was used in the stabbing.

The victim was taken to Navarro Regional Hospital.

"He is in good condition and is expected to be released shortly," Police Chief Robert J. Johnson, Jr. said in a statement.

The suspect's name was not released, as of late Monday afternoon. But, photos of him were released while police were looking for him. You can view those here:

© 2017 KCEN-TV