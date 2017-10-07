Student: I was kicked out of school for not standing during Pledge
A Cy Fair ISD senior is no longer sure when she?ll be able to graduate after she says she was kicked out of school on Monday for not standing for the Pledge of Allegiance. On Thursday, she still wasn't allowed to go back.
KHOU 8:40 PM. CDT October 07, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
7-Eleven Robbery suspect
-
Former employees sue Church's Chicken for $150M
-
Man turns self in for Harker Heights murder
-
Fort Hood Soldiers in Battle with ISIS
-
Judge speaks out about hearing to remove her
-
Self-described "Bonnie and Clyde" couple jailed after Dallas murder
-
Teen accused of beheading mom appears in court
-
Stranger buys $749 plane ticket for distraught father's toddler
-
SC Mom Makes Her Own 'Giraffe Cam'
-
Man dies after violent attack in Killeen
More Stories
-
Man found dead, shot in head in Belton LakeOct. 7, 2017, 11:11 a.m.
-
Amber Alert: Richardson Police searching for 3-year-old girlOct. 7, 2017, 2:43 p.m.
-
Army Identifies Two Soldiers Killed, 6 Who Were…Oct. 6, 2017, 5:15 p.m.