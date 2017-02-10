Suffolk woman completes 7-continent marathon quest

Photo courtesy: Philip Townsend, WVEC

SUFFOLK, Va. (WVEC) --- Lisa Davis is a globetrotter in the most literal sense.

The 47-year-old Suffolk woman just returned home after running seven marathons on seven different continents in just seven days.

The 183-mile accomplishment is known as the Triple Seven Quest.

“I’ve literally run all over the world,” said Davis.

Lisa not only set a world record by becoming the fastest woman to finish the quest, she became the first African American woman ever to complete the seven-continent race.

“One more mile, two more miles,” said Davis. “I was literally counting down the miles, but I knew I would finish.”

One look at her resume and Lisa’s determination all makes sense.

She has already completed well over 100 marathons including one in all 50 states.

She is also a retired U.S. Marine of 25 years with two masters degrees.

“If I want to do it I’m going to do it,” said Davis. “The only thing that can stop you is not wanting to do it.”

That’s why it’s no surprise that on her way back home from Antarctica, Lisa stopped back in South America to run one more race.

She completed an eighth marathon just for fun.

“I love it,” said Lisa. “I can’t imagine my life without running.

