KCEN
Close
Weather Alert Air Quality Alert
Close

Supreme Court blocks lower court rulings on Texas districts

The Associated Press , KCEN 8:24 PM. CDT September 12, 2017

WASHINGTON (AP) - A divided Supreme Court is blocking lower court rulings that ordered Texas to redraw some congressional and legislative districts.
 
The 5-4 order issued late Tuesday means the state almost certainly will hold elections next year in districts that were struck down as racially discriminatory.
 
The court's four liberal justices, Stephen Breyer, Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Elena Kagan and Sonia Sotomayor, would have allowed the redrawing of the affected districts.

© 2017 Associated Press

KCEN

President Trump's travel ban is back at the Supreme Court

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories