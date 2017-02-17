Suspect arrested after being shot by employee in failed store robbery

Police lights at night (generic image) (Photo: Getty Images)

WACO - A suspect in a failed overnight smoke shop robbery is in custody and in the hospital after being shot by an employee.

Shortly after midnight Friday, officers responded to an aggravated robbery in progress at the Shisa Smoke Shop/Game Room located in the 600 block of North Valley Mills Drive.

Officers discovered at least one male entered the establishment brandishing a hand gun. Customers and employees were threatened by the suspect while he was demanding cash. In fear of their life, one of the employees of the business shot the suspect.

An investigation found that 20-year-old, Cedric Brown of Temple entered the store with the stolen gun. He was shot at least twice, once in the leg and once in the shoulder by the employee.

He was found lying in the floor by officers. Brown initially lied to officers about his date of birth. However, an investigation determined his actual birthday and that he had a warrant with Temple Police on a theft charge.

Brown is in Baylor Scott and White Hillcrest where he remains with non-life threatening wounds.

No injuries were reported by citizens or employees of the store.

