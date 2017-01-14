Suspect in Nolanville murder identified

Cynthia Holowatsch, 50, has been arrested for murder following a shooting while she was moving out of her house on Friday.

NOLANVILLE - The suspect arrested in a Nolanville homicide has been identified.

She's been identified as 50-year-old Cynthia Holowatsch.

She is currently in the Bell County Jail charged with murder. Investigators said she was moving out of her house on Avenue H in Nolanville on Friday.

As she was packing, police say she got into an argument, grabbed a handgun and proceeded to shoot a kill her roommate. He was identified as Roy Linder III, 23.

Police said he was dating another woman who lived in the house. Holowatsch was arrested at the scene.

So far, no bond has been set.

