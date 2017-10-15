Suspect jailed for damaging property at Benny Boyd's Dodge

File photo (Photo: WLTX)

LAMPASAS - A man is in the Lampasas County Jail for a Sunday morning burglary at the Benny Boyd’s Dodge Dealership.

Officials said around 9:03 a.m., Lampasas Police received a report from a dealership employee that a person broken into a service bay by damaging an exterior door.

Several offices were ransacked along with property damaged. The suspect broke into about 12 vehicles parked outside.

Dealership employees were able to access security came footage and acquire still photos of the burglar who was later identified as 36-year-old Michael Stratton.

Stratton was found walking in the 1200 block of Forth Street with property belonging to the dealership.

Officers arrested him and he subsequently confessed to the burglary.

Stratton who police said has an extensive criminal history, was taken to the Lampasas County Jail and charged with Burglary of a Building, a State Jail Felony, and Burglary of a Motor Vehicle, a Class A Misdemeanor.

An estimated cost of damage has not been determined by Benny Boyd’s.

© 2017 KCEN-TV