Suspect seen burglarizing Waco home on live video arrested

Brandon Gray , KCEN 11:36 AM. CDT August 22, 2017

WACO - Waco police arrested a man for burglarizing a home Tuesday morning in the 3200 block of Trice Ave.

Officials said the homeowner called 911 alerting authorities someone was inside his home as he watching the suspect on a live video feed from his security system.

The homeowner was able to give a description of the suspect later identified as 40-year-old Jeffrey Ratliff.

Ratliff is in the McLennan County Jail and charged with Burglary of a Habitation. 

All stolen property was recovered from the suspect's shorts. 

