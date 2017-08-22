Suspect seen burglarizing Waco home on live video arrested

NOPD investigates a fatal shooting on Canal street.

WACO - Waco police arrested a man for burglarizing a home Tuesday morning in the 3200 block of Trice Ave.

Officials said the homeowner called 911 alerting authorities someone was inside his home as he watching the suspect on a live video feed from his security system.

The homeowner was able to give a description of the suspect later identified as 40-year-old Jeffrey Ratliff.

Ratliff is in the McLennan County Jail and charged with Burglary of a Habitation.

All stolen property was recovered from the suspect's shorts.

© 2017 KCEN-TV