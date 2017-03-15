Suspect shot in failed Killeen burglary, three others arrested

KILLEEN - A suspect was shot, and three others were arrested, after a failed burglary attempt in Killeen.

Killeen Police said four people tried to force their way into a house in the 200 block of Mary Jane Street at 11:20 p.m. Tuesday. Hearing loud banging and shattering glass, the resident inside grabbed a gun and fired multiple shots toward the door -- hitting one of the suspects and causing them all to run away.

Investigators later found the suspects. The one who was wounded is hospitalized in critical but stable condition, police said. The other three were arrested and taken to the Killeen City Jail, pending charges. None of the others were injured. And, the names of the suspects were not released, as of Wednesday morning.

Anyone with information about the thwarted burglary should contacted Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477 or online by clicking here. You can also text BELLCO with a tip to 274637 (Message and data rates my apply). All information is anonymous and confidential. And, if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be paid a cash reward of up to $1,000.

