Suspect sought in Hillsboro bank robbery

The Hillsboro Department of Public Safety is searching for a suspect who robbed the First National Bank Tuesday afternoon at 300 E Elm St.

Officials said officers in the area of the bank responded to the scene just one minute after the call received at 2:22 p.m.

Bank employees told officers the suspect approached with a note demanding money.

The suspect fled the area on foot with an unspecified amount of currency. Officials said the possible suspect's vehicle was found in the area of Church and Walnut Street.

Police described the suspect as a black male, wearing a dark hood with a gray stripe across the chest.

No injuries were reported during the robbery.

The investigation is still ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident or suspect is asked to contact Detective Jose Orozco at the Hillsboro Police Department at 254-582-8406

© 2018 KCEN-TV