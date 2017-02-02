Suspect turns himself in to police in connection to Killeen murder

Police lights.

KILLEEN - A man in connection to the murder of Donte Samuels is in the Killeen City Jail.

Antonio Marquis Willis turned himself in to police Thursday. His case was reviewed by the Bell County District Attorney’s Office and a complaint was returned charging Willis with murder, officials said.

Samuels was found dead in the yard of a residence in the 300 block of south 56th street.

Willis is awaiting arraignment at this time.

