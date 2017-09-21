Suspect wanted in Bellmead bank robbery

BELLMEAD - Bellmead Police are searching for an aggravated bank robbery suspect.

Officials said police responded to the scene of the robbery at BBVA/Compass Bank located at 4010 Bellmead Drive.

Witnesses told officers the male suspect entered the front of the bank and approached a bank teller. The suspect shook his pocket leading the teller to believe he may have a weapon.

Another witness said they heard the suspect say he had a gun and not to make him pull it out.

The suspect told the tell to give him all the money. The teller emptied her bank drawer and gave the suspect an undisclosed amount of money.

He fled the scene on foot toward loop 340 before officers arrived.

He is described as a white male 5’9” to 6’0” and 165 to 170 pounds. The suspect was wearing a green t-shirt with classes.

Anyone with information about the suspect or incident is asked to contact Detective Seymore at 254-799=0251.

