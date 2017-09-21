Suspects busted in Freestone Co. with over $2M of Meth

FREESTONE COUNTY - Two men are in the Freestone County Jail on felony drug charges after DPS troopers busted them with Methamphetamine with a street value or more than $2 million.
Texas DPS Sergeant D.L. Wilson said a trooper made a traffic stop on a Lexus SUV Wednesday on Interstate 45 northbound near Fairfield for a traffic violation.
Wilson said the trooper observed signs of criminal activity and a voluntary search with DPS K-9 was allowed.
More than 10,000 grams (16 pounds) of Methamphetamine was found in a concealed location in the SUV.
The driver, a Houston man and his passenger, a California man were arrested and booked into the Freestone County Jail.
