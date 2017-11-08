Suspects in custody for robbing, kidnapping man

Police lights.

Three suspects were arrested early Wednesday morning after the group allegedly robbed and kidnapped 27-year-old man in Waco.

Officials said around 4:00 a.m., Waco officers responded to a suspicious person call of a man yelling for help in the 2600 block of S. 15th.

When they arrived to the scene, they found the victim and he told officers he had been beaten and robbed.

The man told officers he was called by a female friend, 35-year-old Monica Michelle Gonzales, who claimed she needed a ride from the New Road Inn located in the 4000 block of Jack Kultgen.

When the victim arrived, and was let into the room, he was jumped by two suspects, 25-year-old Antonio Ray Flores and 20-year-old Matthew Chance Eldridge.

According to officials, the man was beaten and taken to his car at knifepoint by the two men. They drove him to the South Waco area near Loop 340 and S. 3rd Street, followed by Gonzales in another vehicle. The suspects bean the man again – stealing his shoes and cellphone.

He fled the two men and hid for a short time in a drainage ditch.

The suspects also stole the victim’s 2001 Saturn vehicle and fled the scene.

The victim told police he walked back to Waco and was picked up by a passerby and taken to S. 15th Street. That is when a citizen saw him, heard him calling for help and reported him as the suspicious person the department got the original call on.

The victim was treated for his injuries at the scene.

Officers found the suspects at the New Road Inn and took them into custody. They believe more suspects may have been involved in the incident.

Flores and Eldridge was arrested for Aggravated Robbery and Aggravated Kidnapping. Gonzalez was arrested for Aggravated Kidnapping.

© 2017 KCEN-TV